Marlboro County deputy facing charges following incident at middle school

MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A Marlboro County Sheriff’s deputy is facing charges following an incident at a middle school.
According to information from South Carolina State Law Enforcement Division spokesperson Thom Berry, James Legette is charged with second-degree assault and battery, and misconduct in office.
The alleged incident took place at Blenheim Middle School of Discovery.
According to the arrest warrant, Legette, 30, while working as a school resource officer, grabbed a student and threw him against his patrol vehicle. This caused the student to allegedly hit his head and neck.
The incident reportedly happened on Aug. 30.
