N. Charleston police collects more than 4,000 cases of water for hurricane victims
Water collected by North Charleston police. (Source: North Charleston police)
By Live 5 Web Staff | September 12, 2019 at 9:29 PM EDT - Updated September 12 at 9:29 PM

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department has collected more than 4,000 cases of water for victims of Hurricane Dorian.

It was all collected in the department’s operation S.W.A.T (Sending water to Abaco and Treasure Cay) event.

NCPD officials say with the help of the community, Lowe’s and other local businesses police were able to collect the following:

4,055 cases of water

100 tarps

80 gas cans

14 gallons of water

7 chainsaws

4 blades

4 bush saws

4 generators

4 pitch forks

4 shovels

3 rakes

2 hand saws

Miscellaneous items

Water collected by North Charleston police. (Source: Live 5 News)

