N. Charleston police collects more than 4,000 cases of water for hurricane victims

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department has collected more than 4,000 cases of water for victims of Hurricane Dorian.
It was all collected in the department’s operation S.W.A.T (Sending water to Abaco and Treasure Cay) event.
NCPD officials say with the help of the community, Lowe’s and other local businesses police were able to collect the following:
4,055 cases of water
100 tarps
80 gas cans
14 gallons of water
7 chainsaws
4 blades
4 bush saws
4 generators
4 pitch forks
4 shovels
3 rakes
2 hand saws
Miscellaneous items
