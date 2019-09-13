Nearly 100 Lowcountry students will participate in ‘Day of Caring’

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - On Friday morning, seniors at the Porter-Gaud School will have the chance to get out of class for the day and work with non-profits across the Lowcountry.
The school’s annual Day of Caring is always held around September 11 as a way to give back to the community.
Some students will help build homes with the Sea Island Habitat for Humanity of James Island while others will pick up debris on the beach left behind by Hurricane Dorian. Another group of students will spend time socializing with adults with Alzheimer’s at Alice’s Clubhouse. The rest of the sites include work with Healing Farms, James Island Outreach Center, Neighborhood House, Pattisons Academy, Teachers Supply Closet, Water Mission, the Children’s Museum and Our Lady of Mercy Outreach Center.
“I’m looking forward to spending the day with our senior class and growing closer as we serve the Charleston community," senior Lindsey Prus said. "It’s going to be a fun time.”
Prus and senior, Lucy Hydrick, will help clean the beach and work with Pet Helpers.
“Service is one of the main things we do here [at Porter-Gaud] and it’s important to all of us. And now we get to do it all together as a grade,” Hydrick added.
The senior football players are looking forward to spreading their love of the game while also giving back.
“The senior football players are going to Meeting Street Academy to teach some P.E. classes,” senior J.D. Key said.
“We’re just going to be working with them on football and hoop drills and throwing the ball with them and having fun,” McGregor Kellett added.
This is the 11th year the school has held the “Day of Caring.” The students will also be holding a fundraiser at Friday night’s football game with Water Missions. The proceeds will benefit people in the Bahamas affected by Hurricane Dorian.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.