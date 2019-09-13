Nearly 100 Lowcountry students will participate in ‘Day of Caring’

Some students will help build homes with the Sea Island Habitat for Humanity of James Island while others will pick up debris on the beach left behind by Hurricane Dorian. Another group of students will spend time socializing with adults with Alzheimer’s at Alice’s Clubhouse. The rest of the sites include work with Healing Farms, James Island Outreach Center, Neighborhood House, Pattisons Academy, Teachers Supply Closet, Water Mission, the Children’s Museum and Our Lady of Mercy Outreach Center.