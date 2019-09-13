North Charleston police searching for missing 79-year-old woman

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department is searching for a missing 79-year-old woman.
Authorities are looking for 79-year-old Betty Craven Bullard. She’s described as a white female, 5′1″, 132 pounds, with grey hair and blue eyes.
According to police, Betty Bullard was last seen by her husband at 1 p.m. on Thursday.
“Bullard was reported to have left her residence in her blue in color 2017 Nissan Rogue, SC TAG RTN369,” NCPD officials said."Bullard has not made contact with her family since 1:00 P.M."
According to NCPD officials, the family has advised them that Bullard possibly suffers from early onset dementia.
If you see Bullard you are urged to call North Charleston Police Department at (843)554-5700 or email northcharlestonpolice@northcharleston.org
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.