Ohio woman acquitted of murder sentenced to 3 years probation for burying baby’s corpse

CINCINNATI, Ohio (WOIO) - Brooke Skylar Richardson avoided any additional jail time after being sentenced Friday, one day after being convicted of abusing her baby’s corpse.
The 20-year-old former high school cheerleader was sentenced to three years probation at Friday morning’s court appearance.
The judge included a seven-day jail sentence, but that was commuted for time previously served.
If Richardson violates the terms of her probation, a judge could send her to prison for up to a year.
On Thursday, Richardson was found not guilty by a jury on the more serious charges of aggravated murder, involuntary manslaughter, and child endangering.
Prosecutors accused Richardson of killing her newborn in May 2017 and burying the remains in the backyard of her family’s home. Richardson’s attorneys argued that the baby was stillborn.
The jury took approximately four hours for them to reach the verdict.
To give closure in the case, the judge had to decide which family to award custody of the child’s remains to. Both the Richardson family and the baby’s father wanted remains.
The Richardson family was given custody of the remains as long as they agree to bury the baby in a place that is accessible to the father’s family.
