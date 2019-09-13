Police officers respond to domestic disturbance in N. Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Several police officers were seen responding to a domestic disturbance in North Charleston Friday afternoon.
According to North Charleston police officials, the incident happened on Alton Street and involved a mother and son.
Police officers were seen blocking a road in the area.
NCPD officials said the suspect in the incident was not found in the home, and the scene was cleared at 4:35 p.m.
Viewers reported a heavy police presence in the area.
