Police officers respond to domestic disturbance in N. Charleston

Police officers respond to domestic disturbance in N. Charleston
Police are responding to a dispute in a North Charleston neighborhood Friday afternoon. (Source: Rhonda Smith)
By Live 5 Web Staff | September 13, 2019 at 5:43 PM EDT - Updated September 13 at 5:44 PM

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Several police officers were seen responding to a domestic disturbance in North Charleston Friday afternoon.

According to North Charleston police officials, the incident happened on Alton Street and involved a mother and son.

Police officers were seen blocking a road in the area.

NCPD officials said the suspect in the incident was not found in the home, and the scene was cleared at 4:35 p.m.

Viewers reported a heavy police presence in the area.

Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.