SCHP: Man charged with felony DUI in I-26 crash

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol has arrested a man and charged him with felony DUI in a crash that happened in June on I-26.
Troopers initially responded to the crash near milemarker 172 on June 22, which involved 30-year-old Kareen Pinckney driving a 2005 Mercury SUV.
Pinckney has been charged with felony DUI.
Pinckney hit a 2014 Lexus traveling eastbound while he was traveling the wrong way going westbound in the eastbound lanes at approximately 3:10 a.m.
The crash, which remains under investigation, resulted in serious injuries to him, his passenger and the driver of the other car.
He had been hospitalized since the crash and turned himself in at the Dorchester County Detention Center Friday morning.
