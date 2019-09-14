James Island church rebuilding after hurricane rips part of roof off

JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - A James Island church is now rebuilding after a portion of the Roof was ripped off during Hurricane Dorian.
The holy city church just started its congregation 2 1/2 years ago.
Pastor Brian Powell says that they were gifted the church, and every hurricane since 2016 they’ve experienced damage mainly to the roof.
But he says they haven’t had damage like this before.
Church members and volunteers have been working every day since the storm to repair some of the damages. A tarp was also put up to cover up the portion of the roof that was exposed.
While things continue to dry out, humidifiers have been placed all over the auditorium that the church uses for its services.
Powell says he has received a lot of help from local churches and South Carolina Baptist Convention’s disaster relief.
Most recently a tree service from Florida heard what happened to the church and came out to cut sections of a large tree that fell on church property.
“In the midst of difficulty, we were able to praise the lord and thank him for his kindness to us even though there was some damage,” said Powell.
Powell says that their insurance has a $65,000 deductible so currently they are paying everything out of pocket.
Right now, another storm may be on the horizon for the Lowcountry, so he hopes that they’re prepared for any rain that may come their way.
“We’re praying that the lord will turn it, and if he doesn’t we know it’s a good gift to us,” said Powell. “And we’ll just have to trust him. It’s just a building and we can repair it.”
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.