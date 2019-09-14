Lowcountry MLB MiLB Update (9/13)

James Reeves, P, Trenton Thunder (New York Yankees) - Pitched .1 innings giving up 0 hits, 0 runs with 1 K in a 2-1 playoff win over Bowie. The Ashley Ridge alum is 7-2 with a 1.79 ERA and 60 K’s in 53.2 innings in Double-A. He’s 0-0 with a 2.25 ERA and 21 K’s in 12 innings in High-A.