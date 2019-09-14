Parents of Gamecocks QB hope special moment in Saturday’s game will raise awareness on mental health

"We believe pretty strongly that our inability to talk openly about mental health and wellness isn't here. It's not on par with physical health. Just the way we talk about suicide. People are still saying he committed suicide. They don't say you committed cancer. ‘Just shake it off, come on snap out of it.’ We're talking about incredibly complex medical issues and we want our kids and our student-athletes, and our own children to be able to open up about those. Those should not be difficult conversations as they are today. To me, this is just an amplification of that same message. Let's talk about it guys," Mark Hilinski said. “To us, maybe that would be the most enduring thing is it started at Williams-Brice, and it goes to, pick your place. That would tell us, that the message and the work towards bringing down the stigma to talk about mental illness, is being heard."