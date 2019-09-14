Police in Conway searching for missing boy

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) - Police in Conway are searching for a missing 11-year-old boy.
According to the Conway Police Department, officers were notified Saturday of a missing juvenile last seen in the area of Sawyer Street around 4:00 p.m. on Friday.
Jaylen Romance Boyce was last seen wearing a blue t-shirt, blue jeans, and black New Balance slides. He’s described as 5′1″ and weighing 140 pounds.
Police are asking for anyone that has any information on his location to contact them.
