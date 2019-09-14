Tracking Tropical Storm Humberto: Choppy Waters, Rip Current Threat & Increased Rain Chance

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Tropical Storm Humberto’s official NHC track remains more than 200 miles offshore of South Carolina. The storm will increase the amount of deep tropical moisture along the coast tomorrow. Through this weekend there’s a moderate risk for rip currents along with choppy waters, so stay off of the water. A couple of isolated downpours and an afternoon thunderstorm are possible today, but there’s a greater chance for rain tomorrow because of Humerto’s track. Scattered downpours are possible along the coast with a stronger breeze out of the northeast tomorrow. The increased onshore flow tomorrow around high tide (9 am tomorrow morning and 9 pm) could cause some coastal flooding .
The latest trend regarding Humberto’s track has favored more of an easterly shift. Any shift back to the west will increase the rain chances tomorrow and possibly Monday. Drier conditions are expected Tuesday and especially Wednesday. Highs Saturday should top out in the mid/upper 80s uner modtly cloudy skies. High temperatures Sudnay should peak arpund 85 degrees- seasonable for this time of the year.
TODAY: Mostly cloudy with the slight chance for isolated shower and storm; HIGH: 87.
TOMORROW: Scattered downpours possible/isolated t-storm; breezy & cloudy; HIGH: 85.
MONDAY: Mostly cloud with slight rain/storm chance; HIGH: 85.
TUESDAY: Sun & clouds with highs in the upper 80s, mainly dry; HIGH: 88.
WEDNESDAY: Sunny & dry; HIGH: 85.
THURSDAY: Suny, dry & seasonable; HIGH: 85.
FRIDAY: Isolated shower, mostly sunny; high: 87.
Meteorologist Danielle Prinz
