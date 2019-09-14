Tracking Tropical Storm Humberto: Choppy Waters, Rip Current Threat & Increased Rain Chance

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Tropical Storm Humberto’s official NHC track remains more than 200 miles offshore of South Carolina. The storm will increase the amount of deep tropical moisture along the coast tomorrow. Through this weekend there’s a moderate risk for rip currents along with choppy waters, so stay off of the water. A couple of isolated downpours and an afternoon thunderstorm are possible today, but there’s a greater chance for rain tomorrow because of Humerto’s track. Scattered downpours are possible along the coast with a stronger breeze out of the northeast tomorrow. The increased onshore flow tomorrow around high tide (9 am tomorrow morning and 9 pm) could cause some coastal flooding .