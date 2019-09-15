Battery Fall 1-0 In Physical Battle With Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh responded with a chance of their own in the 67th minute, a header from Neco Brett that was just off the mark. Phil Breno, who made his second regular-season start for the Battery on Saturday night, challenged for an out-swinging cross sent into the box by Robbie Mertz. Breno popped the ball into the air with a weak fist and Brett was there to get his head on the failed clearance but couldn't steer it on target. Steevan Dos Santos scored his 9th goal of the season to put the Riverhounds up 1-0 in the 69th minute. Kenardo Forbes collected possession from Mertz on an overlapping run down the right side and played a low cross into the box. Brett and Dos Santos made strong runs to the near post and nearly collided before Dos Santos fired home past Breno at point-blank range.