Buccaneers unable to hold off late surge by No. 15/17 North Carolina A&T in home opener

CHARLESTON, S.C. - No. 15/17 North Carolina A&T rallied back behind a strong fourth quarter from Jah-Maine Martin as Charleston Southern was unable to hold off the visiting Aggies at Buccaneer Field on Saturday night in the 27-21 loss.
The Buccaneers (0-3) started off the game strong and held the 14-6 lead at the halftime break thanks to the early efforts by Jack Chambers and Kameron Brown. Chambers recorded 160 of his 188 passing yards in the first half, while Brown finished the game with a career-high nine catches for 110 yards and two touchdowns.
N.C. A&T (2-1) built momentum over the second half thanks to a strong run game headlined by Martin. The redshirt-junior running back had 25 carries for 299 yards, 211 of which came in the fourth quarter, and a pair of touchdowns to highlight the Aggies offense.
Anton Williams made the most of his first career start on the Bucs defensive lien with eight tackles and 2.5 tackles for loss. Cody Cline added nine tackles and 1.5 tackles for loss, while Evan Cruz recorded a career-high three pass breakups for the CSU defense.
Jermaine Williams (six tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss) and Joseph Stuckey (eight tackles) headlined the Aggies defensive effort in the game.
The Bucs and Aggies played in front of an announced 5,112 fans at Buccaneer Field on Saturday evening. CSU unveiled its new Daktronics Video/Scoreboard and sound system, as well as several other stadium enhancements on Hanahan Appreciation Day.