Charleston Fire respond to possible hazmat situation at hospital

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Fire Department responded to a possible hazmat situation at a West Ashley hospital Saturday evening.
The call came in shortly after 6 p.m. regarding a hazmat situation at Roper St. Francis Hospital in West Ashley.
Emergency crews were told a person was taken to the emergency room after possibly inhaling vapors from a cleaning solution in a bottle. The child reportedly brought the bottle inside with him.
First responders say a doctor was also exposed to the vapors once the bottle was inside the emergency room.
Emergency crews began clearing the scene at around 7:30 p.m. after determining the chemical was a cleaning solution and not dangerous.
No word on the condition of the child or the doctor.
