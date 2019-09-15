Highway Patrol: motorcyclist not wearing helmet in fatal motorcycle vs truck crash

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The driver of a motorcycle has died following an accident involving a truck Sunday afternoon.
The crash occurred on Highway 41 near Clements Ferry Road at 2:25 p.m., according to South Carolina Highway Patrol spokesperson Cpl. Matt Southern.
The driver of the motorcycle crossed the center line of Highway 41 and ran off the road, hitting the driver side of the truck, who was trying to avoid a collision, according to Southern.
The driver of the motorcycle was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the coroner’s office. He was reportedly not wearing a helmet.
Highway Patrol says there was also a passenger in the motorcycle. The passenger of the motorcycle received injuries and was taken to an area hospital.
The driver of the truck was wearing a seat belt and reportedly didn’t receive any injuries.
South Carolina High Patrol is investigating the crash.
