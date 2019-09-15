Family returns home one year after Hurricane Florence

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Saturday marked one year since Hurricane Florence made landfall in the Carolinas, reshaping the lives of thousands throughout our community.
While most of the national attention was on the storm which brought on nearly three straight days of rain, it was the floods that forced thousands out of their homes with little time to prepare.
“If you were standing in this yard last year you’d be underwater,” Kay Roensch said.
Like many along the Intracoastal Waterway and Waccamaw River, Ken and Kay Roensch have dealt with flooding in years past, but nothing as catastrophic as Florence.
More than six feet of flood water would reshape their community as homes, including theirs, would sit underwater for nearly two weeks.
“I remember at times I felt protected but at times so afraid,” said Kay Roensch.
“It was a pretty devastating thing to see, your house damage like that,” said Ken Roensch.
After assessing what they’d lost and relying on their faith, they chose to stay and rebuild from the ground up.
“It was almost a full year that we were out, and it was an emotional roller coaster. There were highs and lows,” said Ken Roensch.
While Ken and Kay were able to rebuild, some communities were not as lucky and remain vacant, unsure if another flood is imminent.
“I would look for more regulation, more thought going into development of property,” said Ken Roensch.
As they adjust to life in their new home, Kay remains forever thankful to the friends and strangers who helped them through such a difficult time.
“I really look at people differently now, because I thought it was nothing to them and that’s not true,” said Kay Roensch.
With their house eight feet off, much like their faith, it sits on a firm foundation despite whatever life or Mother Nature throws their way.
“We’re just grateful to God and his protections and the way he stirs people’s hearts,” said Ken Roensch.
