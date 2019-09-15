High Risk for Rip Currents & Choppy Waters Today; Mainly Dry Week Ahead

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Tropical Storm Humberto will remain hundreds of miles off the South Carolina coast, but it will still increase the threat for rip currents today. If heading out to the beach, stay out of the ocean! The waters will likely be choppy today as well with the breeze will picking up out of the northeast. Winds could increase to 15 - 20 mph along the coast. Look for a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the upper 80s. Aside from rip currents and choppy waters, Humberto could elevate the evening tide around 9:30. Some minor coastal flooding is possible. A few isolated showers are possible today, but most areas will remain dry.
A hot and mainly dry stat to the work week is ahead. High temperatures Monday and Tuesday should top out around 90 degrees. A midweek cold front will bring much cooler mornings to the Lowcountry. Temperatures Thursday and Friday morning could start off in the low 60s!
TODAY: Sun and clouds, isolated shower, HIGH: 88.
TOMORROW: Isolated showers, warmer; HIGH: 91.
TUESDAY: Isolated shower; HIGH: 92.
WEDNESDAY: Isolated shower, more clouds; HIGH: 85.
THURSDAY: Cool start, sunny; HIGH: 81.
FRIDAY: Cool start, sunny; HIGH: 83.
SATURDAY: Isolated shower; HIGH: 86.
Meteorologist Danielle Prinz
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.