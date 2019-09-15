High Risk for Rip Currents & Choppy Waters Today; Mainly Dry Week Ahead

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Tropical Storm Humberto will remain hundreds of miles off the South Carolina coast, but it will still increase the threat for rip currents today. If heading out to the beach, stay out of the ocean! The waters will likely be choppy today as well with the breeze will picking up out of the northeast. Winds could increase to 15 - 20 mph along the coast. Look for a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the upper 80s. Aside from rip currents and choppy waters, Humberto could elevate the evening tide around 9:30. Some minor coastal flooding is possible. A few isolated showers are possible today, but most areas will remain dry.