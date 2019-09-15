More than a thousand supporters raised $318,000 in annual Alzheimer’s Association walk

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) -Alzheimer’s is the on the rise here in South Carolina. This year, there have been 3,000 more people diagnosed with the disease than last year.
That’s why advocates are trying to find a cure and why more than 1500 people walked in North Charleston’s Riverfront park today.
The walk is the world’s largest event to raise support for an Alzheimer’s cure and it is held annually in more than 600 communities nationwide.
Annette Spivey walked while pushing her mother in a wheelchair, who was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s six years ago.
“It’s awesome to still have her with us and that we’re able to do this,” Spivey said. “It’s so great that they do this because it’s getting more common, more prevalent.”
According to the Alzheimer’s Association, 92,000 people are living with the disease here in South Carolina alone. Nationally, 5.8 million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s disease.
In Charleston, teams and induvial donors have already raised $318-thousand dollars for the Alzheimer’s Association.
Taylor Wilson, the director of state policy for the Alzheimer’s Association said the annual walk not only finds funding, it gives those affected a chance to see that they aren’t alone.
“I start to see the flowers that are raised and I remember that it’s not just me out there that’s looking for a cure,” Wilson said. “It’s not just me out there looking for our first survivor. That I am a part of a movement that is gaining momentum here in the low country and across South Carolina and across the nation.”
Donations for this year’s event will be accepted until December online through the Alzheimer’s association.
