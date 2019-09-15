Saturday marks one year anniversary of Hurricane Florence

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A year after Hurricane Florence made landfall, multitudes are still displaced and working to return to life before the storm.
Florence hit the Carolina coast as a Category 1 hurricane and made landfall near Wrightsville Beach on September 14. Wind gusts up to 105 mph lashed the Cape Fear and residents watched major roads and homes disappear under the floodwater in the days following as the area’s already swollen rivers crested.
More than 50 deaths were attributed to the storm.
While the community endured moments of heartbreak as a mother and infant died after a tree fell on their home and looters raided the Family Dollar, the community also looked on as others stepped up to help their neighbors and rebuild.
Stories were told of the first responders who put their own lives at risk and worked long hours away from their families to rescue people from their flooded homes and the servant leaders who sheltered and fed evacuees without a place to go.
In the past year, WECT has showcased local businesses making their “Cape Fear Comeback”and followed government grant money flowing in to restore public buildings, manage debris and help the state’s farming and fishing industries get a little relief.
In the last 12 months, North Carolinians have showed grace and resilience and performed extraordinary deeds for their families and their fellow man. Though the road to recovery isn’t completed quite yet, the path is steadily being forged one brick at a time.
