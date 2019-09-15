SCHP: Fatal collision in Jasper County leaves one dead

JASPER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A single vehicle collision leaves one dead on Sunday morning at Deloss Point Road in Jasper County.
The incident happened approximately at 1:20 A.M. on Deloss Point Road.
A 1995 Chevrolet pickup truck occupying two people ran off the road, struck a tree according to South Carolina Highway Patrol.
The passenger was entrapped in the vehicle and was pronounced dead on the scene after sustaining fatal injuries, the driver also sustained injuries as was airlifted to Savannah Memorial Hospital
S.C. Highway Patrol says the driver and passenger were not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash .
The South Carolina Highway Patrol and Jasper County Coroner’s Office are investigating.
More details will be provided when available.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.