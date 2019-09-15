Turnovers Dooms SC State In 55-16 Loss to South Florida

The second half belonged to South Florida controlling the tempo on offense extending their lead to 41-9 off a 32-yard run by Johnny Ford, followed by a 34-yard field goal by Shrader and a 10-yard pass from McCloud to Wilcox with 2:12 left in the third quarter. Junior running back Datron James gave the Bulldogs their only rushing touchdown with an 8-yard punch in the middle of the third.