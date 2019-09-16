Build-A-Bear to open workshop inside N. Charleston Walmart

By Live 5 Web Staff | September 16, 2019 at 8:12 AM EDT - Updated September 16 at 8:12 AM

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Anyone need a new furry friend?

North Charleston shoppers will soon be able to make their own at an area Walmart location.

A Build-A-Bear workshop will open inside the Walmart on Centre Point Drive on Sept. 19.

The company has leased space inside the store in order to offer the signature Build-A-Bear experience as well as an assortment of bears and accessories.

The store will be open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Build-A-Bear has more than 450 stores worldwide.

