CCSD board wants options for universal 4K in detailed plan for early childhood education

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County School District board is one step closer to seeing a detailed plan for early childhood education.
It was one of the only votes taken during Monday night’s board meeting, which was reschduled because of Hurricane Dorian.
The board has directed district staff to have that detailed plan back to them by February 2020, but the members are asking for an update every 60 days until then.
As part of this motion that passed, the members added that they also want to see options for universal 4K and hiring certified teachers for preschool classes. It came during a lively discussion between the members and the staff.
“How can we send you out in the community to sell a product, but we don’t know what that product is,” the Rev. Chirs Collins, a board member, asked the district staff.
“I don’t want to make a motion or anything that says, ‘Do something,’ when we don’t know what they’re asking us to do. We don’t know what they’ll do when we say, ‘yes,'" board member Cindy Bohn Coats said.
It was then that the 60-day update requirement was added as an amendment, so the board has an understanding of what the staff is doing.
“We need to bring you back multiple proposals, they may be universal 4K with an implementation over time,” district staff member Cindy Ambrose said. “And, it could be 4K as we have it now, but making sure we zero in on the need for students. You have to weigh that out as part of the budget and that’s why we picked February.”
The next committee of the whole meeting is scheduled for Oct. 14.
