The Citadel will receive $400k from Georgia Tech after upset win

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Citadel’s (1-2) Jacob Godek lined up for a 37-yard field goal in overtime on Saturday.
On the line: The Bulldogs first win ever over an ACC opponent in 22 tries and their first win over Georgia Tech in 10 attempts.
His kick split the uprights, giving the program a 27-24 win and its ninth win ever over an FBS opponent.
Another added bonus -- $400,000 from the team they just beat.
It’s a common practice in college football for larger programs to pay smaller teams for easy early season wins before conference play begins, but in the rare instance Saturday, it paid off even more for David than it did Goliath.
According to the game contract obtained through a Freedom of Information Act request, the Yellow Jackets and Bulldogs made the agreement on Aug. 12, 2016, more than three years before the game was played.
Georgia Tech must pay out the money before Feb. 15, 2020.
It was Georgia Tech’s first loss to an FCS opponent since 1983. It was also the Citadel’s first win on an FBS opponent since a 23-22 victory over South Carolina in 2015. The Bulldogs’ 8-point halftime lead was the largest by a FCS team over Georgia Tech dating back to 1937.
“Any amount not paid by the due date shall immediately bear interest at the maximum amount as permitted by the state law of the governing jurisdiction,” the contract states.
