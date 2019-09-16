Coroner identifies body found in water near the Battery

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner has identified the woman whose body was found in the water near the Battery.
Renee Monique Brown, 48, died Wednesday, according to Charleston County Deputy Coroner Elizabeth Dobbins.
Police responded to Murray Boulevard near Limehouse Street where the body was found, Charleston Police spokesman Charles Francis said.
Dobbins said someone made a 911 call at approximately 7:27 a.m. prior to the discovery.
The cause of death is pending.
Charleston Police are continuing to investigate.
