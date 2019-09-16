Coroner identifies two men killed in shooting, found in N. Charleston home

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities have identified two men who died in a shooting and were found in a home in North Charleston this past weekend.
The Charleston County Coroner’s Office identified the two men as 27-year-old Antonio Heyward from North Charleston and 24-year-old J’Quan Brown from Charleston.
Deputy Coroner Brittney Martin said both men were pronounced dead on the scene at the 5700 block of Dundrum Street on Sunday afternoon.
“Both died as a result of a gunshot wound,” Martin said."The North Charleston Police Department is the investigating agency."
In a newly released police report, officers reported that they found one of the victims lying on the floor on the kitchen.
The second victim was found lying on the floor in a room next to the kitchen.
An officer also reported finding a freshly lit incense burning in the door frame of the doorway.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.