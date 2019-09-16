2 found dead inside McClellanville cabin, deputies say

McCLELLANVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Two people were found dead inside a cabin in McClellanville last week, according to an incident report from the Charleston County Sheriff’s office.
Deputies responded to the cabin in the 9100 block of Old Georgetown Road on Sept. 10 at 8:05 a.m. for a death investigation.
They met with two people who called 911 in the driveway, who then told deputies at the scene that they found both Gary and Cinda Seyle dead inside the house, according to the report.
When deputies went inside, they found both dead in a rear bedroom. According to the report, Gary had a gun in his right hand.
