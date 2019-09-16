Foundation receives $490k grant to restore civil rights era hotel in the Lowcountry

JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - A local foundation has received $490,000 to restore a civil rights era hotel in the Lowcountry.
On Monday, the Historic Charleston Foundation announced they have been awarded $490,861 to restore the Pine Tree Hotel in the Sol Legare community on James Island’s Mosquito Beach.
The award is from the African American Civil Rights Grant Program, which is funded by the Historic Preservation Fund and administered by the National Park Service.
“At the height of segregation African Americans had to travel great distances to gather socially and enjoy the coastline without restrictions as most beaches were reserved for the white population,” HCF officials said.
Officials say after the Harborview Pavilion was built in 1953, Mosquito Beach became an increasingly popular gathering spot and was one of a handful of beaches available to African Americans.
“Its popularity created a demand for overnight lodging, and in the early 1960s, the 14-room Pine Tree Hotel was built with a communal kitchen and communal bathrooms on each floor,” HCF officials said.
Organizers say that the Pine Tree Hotel is in need of critical repairs even as it has proven itself to be as resilient as the community it once served.
It has survived several hurricanes including major damage from Hugo.
“However, the increasing frequency of serious storm and flooding threats. have escalated the concern for the hotel’s continued endurance,” HCF officials said.
“With funding from the National Park Service’s African American Civil Rights Grant Program, the Pine Tree Hotel can be rehabilitated into an educational and entrepreneurial hub for the local African American community, shining a light on the past while offering economic opportunities for the future,” said William “Cubby” Wilder, owner of the Pine Tree Hotel. Wilder’s late uncle, Andrew Jackson “Apple” Wilder, built the original structure.
