Horry County School Board member resigns following DUI arrest

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A Horry County School Board member has resigned from her position following her arrest for DUI earlier this month, district officials confirmed.
Lisa Bourcier, spokesperson for Horry County Schools, confirmed Monday that Holly Heniford did submit her letter of resignation to board chairman Ken Richardson.
On Sept. 6, Heniford was arrested and charged with driving under the influence. She took to social media the next day, saying it was an “unfortunate and embarrassing situation.”
Heniford represented Area 1, which includes Myrtle Beach and North Myrtle Beach, on the HCS board, according to the school system’s website.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.