Humberto pulls away, taste of Fall heading our way!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Hurricane Humberto will continue to pull away from the Southeast coastline over the next couple of days leaving behind high surf, a risk of rip currents but very little rain or wind. Humberto will near Bermuda Wednesday and Thursday as it moves safely away from the East coast of the US. Dry air is going to wrap around the periphery of this storm leaving our weather pattern very dry for the foreseeable future. As this storm moves away, it will allow the coolest air since June to arrive by mid to late week. Morning low temperatures will be in the low to mid 60s starting Thursday. In fact, we may see a few inland spots in the 50s later this week. High temperatures will drop from the low 90s on Tuesday to the low 80s on Thursday.
Elsewhere in the Tropics, a tropical wave in the open Atlantic could become our next tropical depression or tropical storm later this week but is likely 10 days away from the US, if it were to ever make it this far west. Safe to say that we have plenty of time to watch this one!
TODAY: Partly Cloudy. Hot and Mainly Dry. High 90.
TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny. Hot. High 91.
WEDNESDAY: Sun & Clouds. Slight Chance of Rain. Cooler. High 84.
THURSDAY: Cool morning. Sunny and Comfortable. High 81.
FRIDAY: Cool morning. Sunny and Warm. High 85.
