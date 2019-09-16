Humberto pulls away, taste of Fall heading our way!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Hurricane Humberto will continue to pull away from the Southeast coastline over the next couple of days leaving behind high surf, a risk of rip currents but very little rain or wind. Humberto will near Bermuda Wednesday and Thursday as it moves safely away from the East coast of the US. Dry air is going to wrap around the periphery of this storm leaving our weather pattern very dry for the foreseeable future. As this storm moves away, it will allow the coolest air since June to arrive by mid to late week. Morning low temperatures will be in the low to mid 60s starting Thursday. In fact, we may see a few inland spots in the 50s later this week. High temperatures will drop from the low 90s on Tuesday to the low 80s on Thursday.