As Humberto strengthens, eyes focus on next potential tropical storm

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Hurricane Humberto continued strengthening Monday afternoon as it pulled away from the southeastern United States.
But its presence is still being felt along the South Carolina coast.
“What we’re seeing from Humberto is large swells and a high risk of rip currents along the coast,” Chief Meteorologist Bill Walsh said.
However, forecasters say a disturbance about 1,200 miles east of the Lesser Antilles has a strong chance of developing into a tropical system within the next 48 hours.
The low pressure system is producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms. But environmental conditions are expected to make development into a tropical depression possible over the next day or so. The system is expected to move northwestward or west-northwestward.
The National Hurricane Center shows a 70 percent chance of formation over the next two days and a 90 percent chance for the next five days.
If the system were to develop into a tropical storm, it would take the name Imelda, which is the next name in the 2019 Atlantic hurricane name list maintained by the World Meteorological Organization.
Forecasters say it is far too early to tell what impact, if any, the formation could have on the United States or any other land masses.
Meanwhile, at the last measurement, Hurricane Humberto, which was about 710 miles west of Bermuda, had maximum sustained winds of 85 mph, making it a Category 1 storm. Strengthening was expected over the next 48 hours.
Forecasters say the storm could reach Category 3 intensity by Tuesday night before it approaches Bermuda.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.