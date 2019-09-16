Lockdown lifted at North Charleston elementary school after bomb threat

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston police department will maintain a presence at North Charleston elementary school Monday after a bomb threat was called in, according to Charleston County School District officials.
The school was placed on a brief administrative lockdown while law enforcement and the fire department did a safety sweep of the campus.
“Students and staff remained in their classrooms while the sweep was conducted,” officials said. “The North Charleston Police Department will maintain a presence on campus for the rest of the day.”
