Lowcountry MLB MiLB Update (9/15)

Asher Wojciechowski, P, Baltimore Orioles - Pitched 5 innings giving up 8 hits, 2 runs with 2 K’s taking the victory in an 8-2 win over Detroit. The Beaufort alum is 3-8 with a 5.38 ERA and 70 K’s in 71 innings. He’s 8-2 with a 3.61 ERA and 81 K’s in 84.2 innings in Triple-A