Maybank Hwy closed on Johns Island because of crash, officials say

JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - Maybank Highway at Fenwick Hall Allee is closed because of a crash.
According to Charleston County dispatch, the call came in for a crash with reported injuries in the area at 5:40 a.m. Monday morning.
The St. Johns Fire Department is asking people to avoid the area.
“Motorists trying to get onto Johns Island need to take Highway 17 South to Main Road,” Charleston police spokesman Charles Francis said. “Motorists trying to get to Headquarters Plantation Road they need to take Maybank Highway from James Island.”
This is a developing story. Please check back for more updates as they become available.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.