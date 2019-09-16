North Charleston company fined for radioactive material violation

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A North Charleston company is being fined thousands of dollars by the state health department over the way it handles radioactive materials.
The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control handed out a $15,000 fine to GS2 Engineering and Environmental Consultants.
A report states it isn’t the first violation for the company, and has been an ongoing issue since at least 2013.
DHEC says the Dorchester Road office had several violations over a six year time frame.
Some of the violations include failing to perform tests for leakage and contamination on sealed sources, not conducting a proper physical inventory as required by their license, and also for failing to maintain records of doses received by all individuals whom monitoring is required.
The report states these are all repeat violations from more than six years ago.
DHEC requested that the company provide radiation safety records, but says the company did not, so they were hit with a $15,000 penalty.
