Parent Survival Guide: Local company ranks in top 4 experience for Airbnb experiences

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - It’s as Lowcountry as you can get and as fun a time to be had for everyone.
Just ask 11 year old Olive McCoy.
“I think any age can enjoy this. It’s hands on and I really like it,” McCoy said.
Dubbed the “crabbing queen,” local Charleston native Tia Clark has been running her “Casual Crabbing with Tia" outings on Airbnb experiences for almost two years.
Clark takes families and groups young and old out around Charleston for 2 and a half hours.
They learn the art of crabbing and how to earn their first catch.
“Little boys catching the first crab of the day, there’s something about it that just connects with everybody no matter who you are or where you’re from,” Clark said.
Clark says guests come from all over the world for a chance to crab with she and her assistant Art Perry.
“Casual Crabbing with Tia” was recently ranked on Airbnb experiences as the fourth best thing to do in the world.
“I’m thinking it’s just crabbing, and I take people out and they say it’s so much more than crabbing. It’s awakening things in people," Clark said. "People are reconnecting. They are putting their phones down and they are really just getting sucked in this. It’s super fun, it’s a lot of fun.”
“It’s really nice to be outside, and it’s fun," Marsha McCoy said."And we live in the perfect place to do it."
Clark says “Crabbing with Tia” has been so popular since she launched it that even the celebrities like Venus Williams are snapping at the opportunity to do it.
Clark says that earlier this year Venus paid her a visit just for a lesson.
“It was fantastic. She lives in Florida and never got to crab," Clark said."It was awesome, and I actually got to teach Venus something. So I don’t know how many people get to say that in their life. I think any age can enjoy this. It’s hands on, and I really like it."
Clark’s tours are around 69 dollars per person and can be booked by going to Airbnb.com
