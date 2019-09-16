CCSO: Chase with motorcyclist leads to crash on Savannah Highway

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A portion of Savannah Highway are shut down while police work an accident.
Deputies chased a motorcyclist that was driving recklessly when the suspect collided with a car on Highway 17 near Carolina Bay, according to the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office.
The driver of the motorcycle was taken to the hospital in serious condition.
Traffic headed into West Ashley is being turned around just outside Carolina Bay near C.E. Williams Elementary school and is headed back into Johns Island, according to a Live 5 reporter on the scene.
No word on if there are any additional injuries in this accident.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.