Sen. Amy Klobuchar visits College of Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Presidential candidate and senator, Amy Klobuchar, visited the College of Charleston on Monday morning for the bully pulpit series.
Other candidates like Bernie Sanders and Pete Buttigieg have also visited the school this year for the series, which aims to get young voters engaged in politics.
Klobuchar spoke to about 100 people in the Stern Center Garden.
She also took questions from the audience about agriculture and flooding.
“You’ve got to look at people’s backgrounds," Klobuchar said when talking about rural parts of South Carolina. “It’s a lot of working in rural America. I visit all 87 counties in my state every year, and I do that because I think you can’t just be senator or, I’ll say it, president for part of America... you have to be president for all of America and that starts by understanding the rural economy.”
In addition to discussions on raising the minimum wage on the federal level and recognizing climate change, Klobuchar spoke on the topic of student debt.
She said she wants to make it easier for people to go to college and to pay back debt.
She specifically mentioned Pell grants, which are available to students in need across the country. Klobuchar said right now the grants offer $6,000 a year to students with families making less than $50,000 a year.
“I would double both those things," she said. “I would give you $12,000 a year and have it based on families that make $100,000 or less,. That would make a big change, help a lot of families to afford college.”
Klobuchar will end her day in Gallivants Ferry at the historic stump speaking event.
