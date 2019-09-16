Summerville’s McKanna & Ft. Dorchester’s Ware named to Shrine Bowl

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Summerville OL Adam McKanna and Fort Dorchester LB Darryl Ware were each named to the South Carolina roster for the Shrine Bowl on Sunday.
The 82nd Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas will be held December 21st at Wofford College.
McKanna, who has verbally committed to Rhode Island, has been out for the last few weeks with a right ankle injury but he’s the anchor for a Green Wave offensive line that has gone 2-1 so far this season.
Ware has been one of the top defenders for the Patriots defense that has allowed just 16 points through 3 games as the Fort has gotten off to a perfect 3-0 start this season.
