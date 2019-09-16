Defense begins its case after state rests in retrial of Sidney Moorer

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – The prosecution rests in the retrial of Sidney Moorer.
Shortly after 12 p.m. Monday, the state announced it had completed its case. The defense called its first witnesses after the lunch recess.
Moorer is charged in connection with the 2013 disappearance of Heather Elvis. He previously went to trial for kidnapping in 2016, which ended with a hung jury.
In the first week of the trial, jurors heard from several witnesses, including former Horry County Police officers who investigated the case.
Testimony centered around phone records between Elvis and Sidney Moorer on the night of her disappearance.
Another big topic brought up was surveillance footage from the early morning hours of Dec. 18.
Moorer’s wife, Tammy Moorer, was found guilty of kidnapping Elvis in October 2018 and sentenced to 30 years in prison.
Sidney Moorer’s trial is set to resume Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. after the jury was dismissed early Monday afternoon.
