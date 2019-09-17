Attack on Saudi Arabia oil facilities expected to cause gas price increases throughout U.S.

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Gas prices are expected to rise following an attack on Saudi Arabia oil facilities.
Experts with Gas Buddy predict an increase of up to 40 cents per gallon due to that attack, which knocked out more than 5 percent of global oil production.
Still, the average price for gas in South Carolina is lower than the national by around 34 cents.
According to information from AAA, the S.C. average is $2.25 compared to the national average of $2.59
Statistics from Gas Buddy show that, nationwide, gas prices have decreased over the last nine weeks.
Some people at the pump Tuesday said prices along the Grand Strand are lower than what they’re used to in other states. One man, however, said he’s worried about his family that’s still in Pennsylvania, as prices rise at the pump.
Harvey Lesane recently moved from Greensboro, North Carolina and said he was happy to come here to Myrtle Beach and see the prices lower.
“It was like $2.56 in Greensboro then I got here, and it was like $2.17," Lesane
But knowing they could raise anywhere up to 40 cent per gallon, he’s not thrilled.
NBC News spoke with Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis with gas buddy who said people may see prices rise until the holiday.
“Consumers could face steeper hikes than 25 than 40 cent a gallon and the hikes could like up to Thanksgiving,” DeHaan said.
Another person fueling at the pump Tuesday said they’re traveling from New York and they were filling up a U-HAUL.
Eric Raemdonck said he was used to much higher prices than what we see in the Carolina’s and we asked him about the prices he saw Tuesday.
“This is a steal, this is a steal,” Raemdonck said. "Even if there is an increase in prices, we’re traveling back up to New York tomorrow and we’re looking at 3-dollar gas prices and that’s before any kind of raise.”
Experts with Gas Buddy said the price increase could last up to Thanksgiving.
