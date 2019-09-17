Charleston police: No foul play suspected after body found near the Battery

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston police say no foul play is suspected after a body was found near the Battery last week.
The body of 48-year-old Renee Monique Brown was found on Sept. 11 after officers responded to Murray Boulevard near Limehouse Street.
CPD officials say it is believed that Brown arrived on the battery in the early morning hours of Sept. 11, and was alone and drove her own vehicle.
“At some point, after her arrival, she fell into the water,” Charleston police said.
The coroner is expected to release the official cause and manner of death.
Authorities are continuing the investigation.
