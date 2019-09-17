Charleston police searching for missing woman

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department is asking for the public’s help to find a missing woman.
Authorities are looking for 31-year-old Lauren Michelle Bork who was last seen leaving a friend’s home on Line Street on Friday morning.
Police say Bork’s family last heard from her on Thursday.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at (843) 743-7200.
Bork is described as a white female, 5′5″, 150 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.