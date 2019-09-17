The Citadel’s Godek Named SoCon Special Teams Player of the Week

SPARTANBURG, S.C. – The Citadel’s Jacob Godek was honored as the GEICO Southern Conference Special Teams Player of the Week after kicking the game-winning field goal to give the Bulldogs a 27-24 victory over Georgia Tech.
Godek’s game-winning 37-yard field goal in overtime gave the Bulldogs their first win over an ACC foe. It was also only the second time Georgia Tech has lost to a FCS opponent.
The game-winning field goal was the second on the day for the senior. In the fourth quarter, Godek hit a 47-yard field goal to give the Bulldogs a 24-21 lead. The 47-yard field goal was just one yard shy of his career long of 48 that was set at Alabama last year.
Godek becomes the second-straight Bulldog to earn the conference special teams player of the week honor. Sean-Thomas Faulkner earned the honor after blocking two punts at Elon last week.