The Citadel’s Godek Named SoCon Special Teams Player of the Week

The Citadel's Jacob Godek named SoCon special teams player of the week after kicking game winner vs. Georgia Tech (Source: The Citadel Athletics)
September 17, 2019 at 1:16 PM EDT - Updated September 17 at 1:16 PM

SPARTANBURG, S.C. – The Citadel’s Jacob Godek was honored as the GEICO Southern Conference Special Teams Player of the Week after kicking the game-winning field goal to give the Bulldogs a 27-24 victory over Georgia Tech.

Godek’s game-winning 37-yard field goal in overtime gave the Bulldogs their first win over an ACC foe. It was also only the second time Georgia Tech has lost to a FCS opponent.

The game-winning field goal was the second on the day for the senior. In the fourth quarter, Godek hit a 47-yard field goal to give the Bulldogs a 24-21 lead. The 47-yard field goal was just one yard shy of his career long of 48 that was set at Alabama last year.

Godek becomes the second-straight Bulldog to earn the conference special teams player of the week honor. Sean-Thomas Faulkner earned the honor after blocking two punts at Elon last week.