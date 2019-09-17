Couple accused in series of car break-ins hit with more than 50 new charges

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A couple who’s accused of breaking into nine cars has been hit with more than fifty new charges, North Charleston police said Tuesday.
Katrina Jemison and Antonio Rambert have been in the Charleston County Jail since Sept. 9.
Investigators say since their arrests they’ve stolen items from cars that were traced back to the suspects.
“A numerous amount of credit cards, a lot of book bags, electronics, firearms,” North Charleston Police Sgt. Michael Brown said.
Brown said Jemison and Rambert cased out business parking lots, looking for cars to target.
“The majority of the cases we have involving these two was forced entry where the windows were smashed,” Brown said. “We have been investigating them since June of this year and they continued to go until we caught them.”
According to arrest warrants, both suspects confessed to the break-ins.
Brown says it’s possible even more charges will be filed.
