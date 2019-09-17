Deputies search for leads in camper theft

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WCSC) - The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office is asking for anyone with information on the theft of a camper in Murrells Inlet to come forward.
The theft happened on Aug. 31, 2019 when its owner reported being awakened at around 9:30 p.m. by a barking dog, Ofc. Jason Leslie said.
The owner told deputies he awoke in time to see a dark-colored vehicle pulling away with the trailer toward Highway 707.
Deputies say a fence was damaged an estimated $500 during the theft.
The trailer is described as a white Coleman camper.
Anyone with information should call Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office at 843-546-5102.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.