Folly Beach holding open house to hear flooding stories for an island wide drainage study

FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (WCSC) - Folly Beach officials are set to hold an open house on Tuesday to hear the flooding experiences of its residents.
The drop-in style open house will be inside council chambers at city hall from 3:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Those attending will be asked to share their experiences with flooding on Folly.
This event is coordinated through consultants at Wood, PLC, for the city’s island wide drainage study.
“Based on the elevation surveys and based on a lot of the work we’ve done, we think we know where a lot of the flooding is, but this is an opportunity for the public to come in and say, ‘Hey. No. My street is flooding,’ or ‘my neighborhood is flooding,’ or ‘don’t forget about this area that floods during high tide," Folly Beach City Administrator Spencer Wetmore said.
Represenatives from the SC Sea Grant Consortium, Charleston County, and the College of Charleston will also be there.
According to the city’s website, attendees will receive information on repetitive loss areas, sea level rise modeling, mitigation strategies, and other flood related information.
“The one thing I think is really important, and I can’t stress this enough," Wetmore said. "We’re not going to be able to completely eliminate flooding here on the island. What we can try to do are mitigate the nuisance and most problematic areas.”
All attending will be able to fill out this flooding form.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.