Lowcountry NFL Update (Week 2)

September 17, 2019 at 1:25 PM EDT - Updated September 17 at 1:25 PM

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) -

AFC

A.J. Green, WR, Cincinnati Bengals - Inactive in a 41-17 loss to San Francisco

Carlos Dunlap, DE, Cincinnati Bengals - Had 6 tackles and 1.5 tackles for a loss in a 41-17 loss to San Francisco. The Ft. Dorchester alum has 13 tackles, 4 TFL and 1 Sack this season

Brandon Shell, OL, New York Jets - Started at Tackle in a 23-3 loss to Cleveland

NFC

Robert Quinn, DE, Miami Dolphins - Suspended for Week 2

Fadol Brown, DE, Green Bay Packers - Did not have a tackle in a 21-16 win over Minnesota

Brett Toth, OL, Arizona Cardinals - Inactive in a 23-17 loss to Baltimore

Zack Bailey, OL, Tampa Bay Buccaneers- Inactive in a 20-14 win over Carolina

