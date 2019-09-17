Lowcountry NFL Update (Week 2)

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) -
AFC
A.J. Green, WR, Cincinnati Bengals - Inactive in a 41-17 loss to San Francisco
Carlos Dunlap, DE, Cincinnati Bengals - Had 6 tackles and 1.5 tackles for a loss in a 41-17 loss to San Francisco. The Ft. Dorchester alum has 13 tackles, 4 TFL and 1 Sack this season
Brandon Shell, OL, New York Jets - Started at Tackle in a 23-3 loss to Cleveland
NFC
Robert Quinn, DE, Miami Dolphins - Suspended for Week 2
Fadol Brown, DE, Green Bay Packers - Did not have a tackle in a 21-16 win over Minnesota
Brett Toth, OL, Arizona Cardinals - Inactive in a 23-17 loss to Baltimore
Zack Bailey, OL, Tampa Bay Buccaneers- Inactive in a 20-14 win over Carolina
