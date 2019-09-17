Officials looking for feedback on possible changes to Hwy 17 in Georgetown Co.

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCSC) -Georgetown County and Grand Strand Transportation officials say major changes are coming to Highway 17 on the Waccamaw Neck.
Currently, there are three studies in the works. Those studies are a land use plan, density observation and transportation plans.
These plans will help decide how much land should be commercial or residential, how much is too much for Georgetown County and what traffic improvements should be made.
The discussion Tuesday night will also include the idea of a “Downtown Pawleys Island.”
Residents are also encouraged to give feedback on things like bike and pedestrian friendly options that can be included.
The meeting will be held on Tuesday from 5-7 p.m at the Murrells Inlet community center.
